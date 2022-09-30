China tops Australia 61-59 to reach gold medal game

SYDNEY (AP) — Han Xu scored 19 points and Huang Sijing hit two free throws with 3.4 seconds left to lift China to the gold medal game of the women’s World Cup with a 61-59 win over host Australia. China will play the U.S. for a gold medal on Saturday. China is guaranteed of its first medal since 1994 when the country won its only silver. With the game tied at 59 with 46 seconds left, Cayla George missed a shot from the top of the key as the shot clock ran out giving the ball back to China setting up the chance. After China worked the clock down, Huang was fouled and calmly sank both free throws. Australia had one last chance, but Ezi Magbegor’s layup was short at the buzzer.

