AP source: Celtics agree to terms with big man Blake Griffin

BOSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that veteran big man Blake Griffin has agreed to a contract with the Boston Celtics. The person confirmed the move on the condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. The 33-year-old Griffin should help the defending Eastern Conference champions weather the absence of center Robert Williams III. He is expected to miss 8 to 12 weeks after knee surgery. Seven-footer Luke Kornet sprained his ankle shortly after the start of training camp this week. Griffin was the 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick. He is a six-time All-Star who averaged career lows of 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17 minutes with the Brooklyn Nets last season.

