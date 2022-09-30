Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up extreme storm damage along the Bering Sea coast in western Alaska. Jessie Holmes was hurt by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday. The Anchorage Daily News reports he was treated for a broken wrist, broken ribs and some internal injuries at an Anchorage hospital and released. Since 2015, Holmes has been a cast member of “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV. The Bering Sea coast was batted two weeks ago by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok.

