Xiyu Lin makes late eagle to take LPGA lead in Texas

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Xiyu Lin made a 10-foot eagle putt late in her round. That gives her the lead in The Ascendant LPGA with a 65. Lin is one shot ahead of Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand and Lizette Salas. Thitikul is coming off her second win of the season. A victory this week outside Dallas and the 19-year-old Thai would go to No. 1 in the world. Nelly Korda also has a chance to go to No. 1 by winning. But the American star had a rough start and opened with a 75. Lin has two runner-up finishes on the LPGA this year.

