Without Griner, US using versatile posts Stewart and Wilson

SYDNEY (AP) — Brittney Griner anchored a dominant frontcourt that made the U.S. women’s basketball team the favorites in any international tournament. But the Americans have figured out a way to maintain their dominance even without the 6-foot-8 center. They have rolled through group play at the World Cup, beating opponents by average of 44 points per game. Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison in a politically charged case. The U.S. is also without 6-5 Sylvia Fowles and 6-4 Tina Charles, both of whom retired from the team. But the U.S. is flourishing in Australia behind 6-4 Breanna Stewart and 6-5 A’ja Wilson.

