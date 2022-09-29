White Sox stop 8-game losing streak with 4-3 win vs. Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox stopped an eight-game losing streak that had tied their season high. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save as the White Sox moved one game ahead of the Twins for second place in the AL Central. Cleveland has clinched the division. Both the White Sox and Twins were eliminated from the wild card race the day before.

