Udinese – yes, Udinese – is the hottest club in Serie A

ROME (AP) — It’s one of the few Serie A clubs to run its own stadium, has been owned by the same family for 36 years and has stayed in Italy’s top division for more than a quarter of a century. Udinese is the hottest club in the Italian league following five straight wins and it’s not unaccustomed to punching above its weight. Coach Andrea Sottil played for Udinese as a defender from 1999 to 2003 when the northeastern club won the since-discontinued UEFA Intertoto Cup. Udinese’s 15 goals are the joint most in the league along with league-leader Napoli.

