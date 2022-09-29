Texas and West Virginia desperate to avoid 0-2 Big 12 start
The Associated Press
Texas and West Virginia meet Saturday with both teams desperate to avoid an 0-2 start in the Big 12. West Virginia has recovered from a slow start to win its last two games behind a maturing run game led by freshman CJ Donaldson. Texas is still waiting to see if freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers can finally return after injuring his clavicle against Alabama. Texas running back Bijan Robinson has been carrying a football to class this week after his overtime fumble against Texas Tech set up the winning field goal.