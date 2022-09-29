Struggling Spartans try to get back on track at Maryland

Maryland is coming off its first loss of the season, but it was a credible performance in a seven-point defeat at Michigan. The Terrapins have three of their next four games at home and can really earn some legitimacy with a good October. They host Michigan State on Saturday. The Spartans are coming off consecutive losses to Washington and Minnesota. They could use a win this week or a disappointing season will start to feel inevitable.

By The Associated Press

