South Carolina tops SC State 50-10 in game moved for Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead South Carolina to a 50-10 victory over South Carolina State in a game moved up from Saturday to Thursday night to avoid Hurricane Ian. The Gamecocks overpowered the FCS Bulldogs, limiting them to just 12 passing yards in the opening half and 216 for the game. Both schools agreed to change the game’s day early this week before Ian’s path was fully known. The system was expected to enter the Palmetto State as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday.

