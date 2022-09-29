Proud to be an American: 76ers star Embiid now U.S. citizen
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid is an American citizen. Embiid said he was sworn in as a citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia. Embiid is a native of Cameroon and also has French citizenship. Embiid said it’s way too early to think about which country he could potentially represent in international basketball. Embiid played one season of college basketball at Kansas. The 28-year-old Embiid averaged a career-best 30.6 points in 68 games and won the NBA scoring title.