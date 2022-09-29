Phillies lose 5th straight, Cubs sweep season series 6-0

CHICAGO (AP) — The Phillies lost their fifth straight game and dropped into a tie for the National League’s final wild card berth as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory. Philadelphia was tied with Milwaukee at 83-72, pending the Brewers’ game against Miami in the opener of a four-game series. Seeking their first playoff berth since 2011, the Phillies have lost the first three games of a season-ending 10-game trip and 10 of 13 overall since peaking at a season-best 80-62. Philadelphia has scored three runs or fewer in nine of those 13 games.

