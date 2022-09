The New England Patriots have an uncertain quarterback situation as they prepare to visit the Green Bay Packers. Mac Jones has an injury that puts his availability for Sunday’s game in question. Brian Hoyer would get the start if Jones doesn’t play. The Packers and Patriots are meeting for the first time since 2018. The Packers won 14-12 at Tampa Bay by holding former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in check.

