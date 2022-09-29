No. 24 Pitt begins ACC defense against new-look Georgia Tech

No. 24 Pittsburgh begins its quest for a second straight ACC title when the Panthers host Georgia Tech in their conference opener. Pitt is off to a 3-1 start by relying heavily on junior running back Israel Abanikanda. Abanikanda leads the conference in rushing, averaging 119 yards per game and is coming off a 177-yard, four-touchdown performance in a victory over Rhode Island. The Yellow Jackets will play their first game without head coach Geoff Collins, who was let go early in the week with the team sitting at 1-3. Offensive line coach Brent Key will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.