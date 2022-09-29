Skip to Content
No. 11 Penn St seeks a more polished outing vs Northwestern

By The Associated Press

No. 11 Penn State and Northwestern resume Big Ten play Saturday in State College. The Wildcats won at Beaver Stadium in their most recent visit in 2014. The unbeaten Nittany Lions are looking for improved play after a ho-hum win over Central Michigan last week. They’ll have an open date next week before traveling to No. 4 Michigan on Oct. 15. Northwestern is trying to build some momentum after dropping three straight games by one score.

