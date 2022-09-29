No. 11 Penn St seeks a more polished outing vs Northwestern
By The Associated Press
No. 11 Penn State and Northwestern resume Big Ten play Saturday in State College. The Wildcats won at Beaver Stadium in their most recent visit in 2014. The unbeaten Nittany Lions are looking for improved play after a ho-hum win over Central Michigan last week. They’ll have an open date next week before traveling to No. 4 Michigan on Oct. 15. Northwestern is trying to build some momentum after dropping three straight games by one score.