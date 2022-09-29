No. 10 NC State seeking landmark win over No. 5 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 10 North Carolina State knows how it feels to beat highly ranked Clemson. The Wolfpack would love a second straight milestone victory over the the fifth-ranked Tigers on Saturday night. The two undefeated teams play at Death Valley, where North Carolina State last won 20 years ago. North Carolina State ended an eight-game losing streak to the Tigers last year with a 27-21 overtime win in Raleigh, North Carolina. Now, the Wolfpack would like to take another step and take early control of the ACC Atlantic Division.

