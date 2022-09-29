Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie, Zack Kelly earned his first career victory and the Boston Red Sox beat Baltimore 5-3 to drop the slumping Orioles to the brink of postseason elimination. Baltimore led 2-0 before falling behind. Then the Orioles tied it 3-all on Kyle Stowers’ seventh-inning homer. But Dillon Tate walked the leadoff batter in the eighth and then, one out later, Martinez sent a ball over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street below. It was the fifth loss in six games for the Orioles. Toronto clinched a playoff berth because of Baltimore’s loss.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.