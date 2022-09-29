Manchester derby can underline United’s growth under Ten Hag
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Sports Writer
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United looked like a club in crisis just two weeks into the season, but ahead of Sunday’s first Manchester derby between Pep Guardiola and Erik Ten Hag, the picture is very different at Old Trafford. United has won its last four league games, beating Liverpool and Arsenal in the process. Victory against City would move United to within two points of the defending champion with a game in hand, to feed the growing sense within the club that it is on the cusp of something special.