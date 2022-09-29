Lions host Seahawks in matchup of teams aiming for .500 mark

The Detroit Lions and Seattle Mariners are matching up Sunday and the winner will be .500 again this season. Seattle’s Rashaad Penny had a career-high 170 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a 51-29 Week 17 win last year against the Lions. Detroit running back Jamaal Williams is expected to play a larger role with D’Andre Swift slowed by ankle and shoulder injuries. The Lions are favored to beat Seattle by 4 1/2 points, the most points they have been favored by since being a six-point favorite in 2019 against the New York Giants.

By The Associated Press

