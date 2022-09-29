IOC president Bach meets with Meloni over 2026 concerns

ROME (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach has met with Giorgia Meloni after her far-right party gained the most votes in Italy’s election during his second visit to Rome in two weeks. Concerns are rising over delays in organizing the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party won Sunday’s general election to set her up as Italy’s first female premier. Bach says in a statement provided by the International Olympic Committee that “we are committed to a very close and trusted cooperation” to make the 2026 Games a “resounding success.” The IOC quoted Meloni as saying “You can count on us.”

