Injury-hit Barcelona visits Mallorca with hole in defense

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona may be without a healthy right-back for Sunday’s visit to Mallorca after a spate of injuries decimated its squad during the international break. Defenders Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo and Héctor Bellerín are all out for an undetermined period of time with injuries. That leaves Barcelona waiting to see if Sergi Roberto can recover from a muscle problem that has sidelined him for three weeks. Barcelona will also be without midfielder Frenkie de Jong and foward Memphis Depay after they were both hurt while playing for the Netherlands. Karim Benzema is set to return from injury when Real Madrid plays Osasuna on Sunday.

