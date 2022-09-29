Florida St. seeks 5-0 start in Top 25 matchup vs Wake Forest

No. 23 Florida State hosts No. 22 Wake Forest looking to open the season 5-0. The Seminoles are playing as a ranked team for the first time since 2018. Wake Forest hopes to get back on track following a double-overtime loss to No. 5 Clemson. This is just the second Top 25 matchup between the teams. The Seminoles are playing ranked ACC opponents in three straight weeks with a matchup at No. 10 North Carolina State next week and a home game with Clemson on Oct. 15.

