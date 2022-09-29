Falcons brace for visit from Chubb, ground-pounding Browns

Georgia native Nick Chubb returns to his home state as the NFL’s leading rusher and the focus of the Cleveland Browns’ offense. Chubb, the former University of Georgia standout, will play in Georgia for the first time as a pro. The Browns will match their NFL-best ground attack against the Falcons, who are fifth in the league in rushing. Cordarrelle Patterson has set career highs in rushing in two of Atlanta’s first three games. The Browns are 2-1 while the Falcons earned their first win in three tries last week at Seattle. The Browns are 6-1 all time in Atlanta.

By The Associated Press

