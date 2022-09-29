F1 driver Alex Albon surprised by speed of his own recovery

Formula One driver Alex Albon even surprised himself by recovering from his recent appendicitis and respiratory failure in time to be ready for this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix. Albon jumps back into the Williams FW44 for Friday’s first practice session. It’s just three weeks after he was hospitalized with appendicitis after falling ill during the Italian GP and had surgery. He suffered respiratory failure following surgery and was moved into an intensive care unit. Now Albon is raring to go at the Marina Bay street circuit. He says “I feel as fit as I can be.” He couldn’t have picked a more difficult track to test his recovery on a track where heat and intense humidity make for exhausting conditions.

