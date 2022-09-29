Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian. The team practiced at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday, the team said its stadium could host the game after assessing damage caused by the storm. The NFL had said the game would be played in Minneapolis if it couldn’t be played in Tampa.

