Bills, Ravens meet in matchup of 2 of NFL’s top offenses

The Baltimore Ravens host the Buffalo Bills this weekend in what should be a delightful quarterback matchup for neutral fans. Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are both are off to stellar starts. And they’ll probably always be linked to some degree since both were drafted in 2018. The difference this week is that Jackson faces the league’s top-ranked defense and Allen is up against the No. 32-ranked group. The Ravens are averaging the most points in the NFL this season. The Bills are No. 3 on that list.

By The Associated Press

