Big series in A-T-L: Mets vs Braves with NL East on the line

ATLANTA (AP) — Two months into the season, it looked like the New York Mets were headed for an NL East runaway. Not so fast was the reply from the reigning World Series champions. Sparked by two budding stars, the Atlanta Braves suddenly found their mojo. Now, they’re a mere game behind the Mets heading into the biggest series of the year, a three-game set in Atlanta on the final weekend of the regular season. While both teams have locked up playoff berths, the East champion earns a first-round bye. Just an enticing, this is the only division race that hasn’t been settled.

