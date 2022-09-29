Bielema returns to Camp Randall as Illinois visits Wisconsin
By The Associated Press
Illinois’ Bret Bielema makes his return to Madison as an opposing coach when the Illini visit Wisconsin on Saturday. Bielema posted 68-24 record as Wisconsin’s coach from 2006-12 before leaving for Arkansas. Bielema is the first coach to take an opposing Big Ten team to the school where he won a Big Ten title as a coach since John Pont coached Northwestern at Indiana in 1973. Pont had led Indiana to the 1967 Big Ten crown. Wisconsin has beaten Illinois by a combined score of 69-7 over the last two seasons.