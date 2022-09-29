Arraez leads AL batting race as Judge pursues Triple Crown

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An already historic season by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could well be capped with baseball’s first Triple Crown in 10 years. Minnesota’s Luis Arraez is standing in his way. He went 2 for 5 for the Twins in their loss to the Chicago White Sox and pulled ahead of Judge by two points in the AL batting race. The Yankees were off. With one week to go in the regular season, Arraez’s average is .3147. Judge is at .3134. Boston’s Xander Bogaerts is third at .3088.

