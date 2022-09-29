American forward Gio Reyna out for up to 10 days with injury

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzić says American forward Gio Reyna will be out for up to10 days with a muscle strain picked up on international duty. The 19-year-old Gio Reyna came off in the 30th minute of the United States’ 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night. Terzić says “we hope that he’s available to us after the Sevilla game.” Dortmund plays Sevilla in the Champions League meeting next Wednesday. Dortmund will be without Reyna, goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and team captain Marco Reus for its Bundesliga game at Cologne. Alexander Meyer will play in goal on Saturday.

