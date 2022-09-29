ACC: No. 5 Clemson out to vanquish another challenger

Fifth-ranked Clemson can stamp itself as the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC’s Atlantic Division when it hosts No. 10 North Carolina State on Saturday night. The Wolfpack was picked to finish second in the division in the preseason and has its highest ranking since 2002. The Tigers are coming off a close win over Wake Forest, their other top challenger. This week’s slate also has the Demon Deacons playing at unbeaten and 23rd-ranked Florida State. Coach Dave Clawson’s defending Atlantic Division champions have won their last two meetings with the Seminoles.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.