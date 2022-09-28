Yankees INF DJ LeMahieu expected to return Friday

TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is expected to be activated off the injured list before Friday’s series opener against Baltimore. LeMahieu has not played since Sept. 4 because of a sore toe on his right foot. He is batting .262 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs in 120 games. Yankees manager Aaron Boone also says Giancarlo Stanton is not expected to return to the outfield in the postseason. Stanton has not played defense since returning from the injured list Aug. 25 after missing 28 games because of left Achilles tendinitis.

