Wallner’s 3 RBIs help Twins send Sox to 8th straight loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota rookie Matt Wallner drove in a career-high three runs and Gio Urshela and Jake Cave each had three hits as the Twins beat Chicago 7-4, sending the White Sox to their eighth straight loss. Jose Miranda added an RBI double for the Twins. They tied the White Sox for second in the AL Central at 76-79. Cleveland blew by both of them over the last three weeks to clinch the division with 10 days left. Caleb Thielbar got the win in relief. Johnny Cueto lost his fourth straight start for the White Sox.

