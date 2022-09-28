Unbeaten Dolphins kick off Week 4 as underdogs vs Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa and the unbeaten Miami Dolphins are underdogs in Week 4. The Dolphins kick off this week’s schedule against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on “Thursday Night Football.” The Bengals are 3 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If a victory over the Buffalo Bills wasn’t convincing enough, perhaps a win over the defending AFC champion Bengals would prove the Dolphins are legitimate contenders. Tagovailoa is trying to play with an injured back on short rest. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa would be questionable in a typical week. Miami has a capable backup in Teddy Bridgewater if needed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.