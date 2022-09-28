Thomas helps US top Serbia 88-55, advance to World Cup semis
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
SYDNEY (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the United States beat Serbia 88-55 in the quarterfinals of the women’s World Cup. Kelsey Plum scored 17 points and A’ja Wilson added 15 to lead the Americans, who will face the winner of Canada and Puerto Rico in the semifinals on Friday. The Americans used a 12-0 run to close the half and break open a tight game. The U.S. scored the first eight points in the third quarter to put it away. Yvonne Anderson led Serbia with 14 points.