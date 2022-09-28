Third-and-How? ACC top teams up their third-down success

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The top teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference have something in common this season: They are having more success on third downs. No. 5 Clemson converted fewer than 38% of its third down chances a year ago. This year, the Tigers lead the league at nearly 55%. No. 10 North Carolina State, No. 23 Florida State and Syracuse have all taken positive steps on third down. It’s hard for players and coaches to point to a reason. Clemson pass game coordinator Kyle Richardson says it takes focus, talent and understanding the situation.

