SEC could boast best QB crop of any conference in history

By DAVE SKRETTA
The SEC just might have the best crop of quarterbacks of any conference in college football history this season. Stetson Bennett has defending national champ Georgia atop the AP poll again. Just behind is Alabama and Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, who could be the top QB chosen in the NFL draft unless Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has something to say about it. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Florida’s Anthony Richardson just had an entertaining showdown at Neyland Stadium. Kentucky’s Will Levis is a fast-rising pro prospect while Mississippi State’s Will Rogers leads the league in passing.

