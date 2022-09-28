Seahawks’ Diggs thankful for time in Detroit ahead of return

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Looking back on how his career started and the opportunity that was given has only strengthened the feelings Quandre Diggs has for the Detroit Lions. Maybe not so much the coaching regime that decided Diggs was expendable that led to his trade to Seattle. But in terms of the organization as a whole, Diggs still has a deep appreciation for Detroit. Diggs will make his first return to Detroit on Sunday when the Seahawks and Lions clash. Diggs was a sixth-round pick by the Lions in 2015 and grew into being a starter for Detroit most of his final three seasons. He was traded to Seattle midway through the 2019 season and has thrived in his time with the Seahawks.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.