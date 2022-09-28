Saints hold QB Winston out of 1st practice in London
LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was held out of practice for the NFL’s first international game of the season with a back injury that has plagued him all season. Wide receiver Michael Thomas and tackle Ryan Ramczyk also were not at the Saints’ first practice in London ahead of their game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Winston has been sacked 11 times in three games for New Orleans and has also dealt with an ankle injury this season. If Winston can’t play, coach Dennis Allen could turn to Andy Dalton or Taysom Hill.