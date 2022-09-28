Saints hold QB Winston out of 1st practice in London

LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was held out of practice for the NFL’s first international game of the season with a back injury that has plagued him all season. Wide receiver Michael Thomas and tackle Ryan Ramczyk also were not at the Saints’ first practice in London ahead of their game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Winston has been sacked 11 times in three games for New Orleans and has also dealt with an ankle injury this season. If Winston can’t play, coach Dennis Allen could turn to Andy Dalton or Taysom Hill.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.