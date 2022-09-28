Report: LIV Golf nearing deal to buy TV time on FS1

A published report indicates Saudi-funded LIV Golf might be close to a TV deal. Golfweek is citing sources as saying LIV Golf is nearing an agreement to buy time with FS1. If a deal is imminent, it wasn’t clear when it would start. Fox Sports had no comment on the report. Media companies typically pay a sports league for the right to broadcast events. In a time buy, the league is responsible for paying for the time on air, along with the cost of production and selling advertising. LIV Golf events are currently available for streaming YouTube, Facebook and its website.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.