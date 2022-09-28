Panthers RB McCaffrey dealing with quad injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey is back on the Carolina Panthers injury report. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey is dealing with a quadriceps injury. McCaffrey doesn’t normally practice on Wednesdays because the team has taken measures to limit his workload this season given his history of injuries, but this week is a little different as his absence is considered injury-related. Rhule said the injury “popped up” after the team’s 22-14 win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Rhule will know about McCaffrey’s status for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

