Northwestern unveils plans for new football stadium

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern unveiled plans to build a new Ryan Field and replace the current 97-year-old football stadium with a state-of-the-art facility featuring a reduced seating capacity and greater emphasis on the fan experience. The school said the stadium would seat 35,000, down more than 12,000 from the current Ryan Field, and feature a canopy designed to keep noise and light focused on the field. It would include cutting-edge technology and scoreboards, as well as concessions with food from local restaurants. Northwestern said the stadium would achieve Gold LEED certification, and “set a new standard” for accessibility. The plan calls for plazas outside, a community park and other green spaces. Northwestern said it is also considering hosting “a limited number” of concerts.

