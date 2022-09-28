Maxey turns into star guard 76ers need to chase championship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are counting on guard Tyrese Maxey to help lead them in a championship push. The 21-year-old guard out of Kentucky was pressed into service as the starting point guard last season once Ben Simmons’ lingering holdout turned into a full-blown trade for James Harden. Maxey averaged 35.3 minutes and 17.5 points. He broke through in the playoffs and had Sixers fans roaring “Maxey! Maxey! Maxey!” after each electrifying play in a 38-point effort against Toronto that included five 3s overall and 21 points in the third quarter of a Game 1 victory. He followed up with 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in Game 2.

