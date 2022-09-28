Kittley coaching tree at Texas Tech adds football to track

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley is expanding the coaching tree at his alma mater. It’s been about a decade since the younger Kittley told his dad, Wes, his future was in football. Wes Kittley is the NCAA championship-winning track coach for the Red Raiders. Zach Kittley says the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury as coach in 2012 was the key. The younger Kittley was a graduate assistant under Kingsbury before going on to Houston Baptist and Western Kentucky as offensive coordinator. He’s back at his alma mater as first-year coach Joey McGuire’s play-caller.

