Inter reports reduced financial losses, revenue increase

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has reported smaller losses and an increase in revenue for 2021-22 compared to the previous financial year. Inter ended the financial year with a loss of 140 million euros ($135 million). That is a reduction of just over 105 million euros ($101 million) compared to the record 245.6 million euro ($236 million) loss it reported last year. The club also highlighted that its revenues had increased by 75 million euros ($72 million) to 439.6 million euros ($423 million). Inter labeled the results as “positive” after another season that “was largely affected by the social and economic consequences of the pandemic.”

