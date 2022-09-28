Injury-thinned Bills sign CB Xavier Rhodes to practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills reinforced their injury-thinned secondary by signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad. Rhodes was an All-Pro in 2017, and has nine seasons of NFL experience, including the previous two year with the Indianapolis Colts. He had three interceptions in 29 starts with the Colts, and was not re-signed after his contract expired in March. Buffalo has numerous question marks at several secondary positions, and it’s unclear whether Rhodes can be ready to play at Baltimore on Sunday.

