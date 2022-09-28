FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 4

Russell Wilson and Tom Brady have gotten off to slow starts. There are viable streaming options in comparison to these two, yet they are still Tier 2 options. Wilson faces the Raiders, who are just 29th in adjusted pass defense, according to numberFire’s metrics. Brady will have Mike Evans back in the lineup this week and is in a game that could turn into a shootout against the Chiefs. Although the arrow is down on Javonte Williams from the start of the season, he’s far from a panic “sit” recommendation. Williams has seen more of a timeshare than most had hoped: he has played on 55.3% of the Broncos’ offensive snaps this season while averaging 12.3 carries and 7.0 targets for an average of 84.3 scrimmage yards.

