Denmark to wear World Cup jerseys that protest host Qatar
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
GENEVA (AP) — Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar. A black option was unveiled Wednesday to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament. Denmark-based kit manufacturer Hummel says the black design is “the color of mourning.” The designs seem to complete a promise made by the Danish soccer federation last November to wear “critical messages” at the tournament. The all-red, all-white, and all-black shirt options have the team badge, Hummel logo and traditional chevrons faded into each single color. Hummel says “we don’t wish to be visible” in Qatar.