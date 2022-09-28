Colts trying to find solutions for protection problems

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson knows the offensive line needs a fix — and soon. Three weeks into the season, Indy’s usually staunch five-man group has given up 12 sacks, an additional 16 quarterback hits and pressure on nearly one-third of Matt Ryan’s passing plays. It’s led to seven fumbles and four interceptions. And everyone understands it can’t continue if the Colts hope to contend for an AFC South title — or against Tennessee on Sunday.

