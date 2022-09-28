Browns’ Garrett recovering from crash, unclear if he’ll play

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is staying home to rest and recover from injuries suffered in a car crash. His status for Cleveland’s game on Sunday at Atlanta remains in doubt. Garrett was not at the team’s facility Wednesday, two days after the All-Pro rolled over his Porsche in a single-car accident on a rural road near his home. He suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises in the wreck. Garrett was hospitalized for several hours, and sheriff’s bodycam footage showed him looking dazed while being treated by medical personnel. Several of Garrett’s teammates expressed gratitude that he wasn’t more seriously hurt.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.